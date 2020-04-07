Detroit Dem.: Trump’s Support for Disputed COVID Treatment Saved Her Life

‘He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett said she believes hydroxychloroquine allowed her body to defeat the coronavirus.

She spoke with media including Fox News’ Laura Ingraham to thank President Donald Trump for publicly suggesting COVID-19 patients seek treatment from the commonly-prescribed drug.

Whitsett tested positive for the coronavirus in March and immediately sought treatment. She began taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, on March 31.

“Less than two hours later,” Whitsett said, she began to experience relief from the virus’s symptoms, she told the Detroit Free Press.

She said she would not have thought to ask for it, and her doctor would likely not have prescribed it had Trump not touted the drug’s potential therapeutic effects.

“It has a lot to do with the president … bringing it up,” Whitsett said. “He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority.”

When asked whether she thinks Trump helped saved her life by informing the public about hydroxychloroquine, Whitsett said: “Yes, I do. I do thank him for that.”

Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Whistett for her speedy recovery.

Congratulations to State Representative Karen Whitsett of Michigan. So glad you are getting better! https://t.co/v6z46rUDtg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

The use of hydroxychloroquine in the fight against COVID-19 has been a heavily debated topic over the past few weeks as left-wing activists and media outlets have sought to discredit it following Trump’s endorsement.

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro was reported to have clashed recently with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, who has downplayed the drug’s lifesaving potential.

Fauci has said publicly that he agrees with the “substance” of Trump’s claims but encouraged more restraint until the drug could undergo further clinical tests.

Even if the drug has no downsides for coronavirus patients, he claims a run on it could create supply shortages for those who use it to treat diseases such as lupus.

Echoing Trump’s prior enthusiasm, Navarro allegedly confronted Fauci over his hesitance to endorse the drug, arguing that the anecdotal evidence in support of the drug’s use should be enough to recommend it under the dire circumstances.

However, Navarro, who was recently appointed the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator, also pushed back on the reports that Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force disagrees on the subject.

“The media is trying to blow it up as a big big debate, but I can tell you that within the room the decision was a sound one, and it was unanimous,” Navarro said.

“If it saves lives, that’s a beautiful thing … I think history will judge who’s right on this debate. I’d bet on President Trump’s intuition on this one.”