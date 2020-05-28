Dems Panic as Sen. Graham Preps Subpoenas for Russia-Collusion Hoax

‘The American people deserve answers about how such abuses could happen, and we intend to get those answers…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) As Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., inches closer to fulfilling his promise to investigate the origins of the Russia collusion hoax, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are growing anxious.

Graham said on May 18 that he would use his power as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee to authorize subpoenas, The Hill reported.

On Wednesday, he called former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who directly oversaw the Mueller investigation, as the first voluntary witness. Rosenstein is scheduled to testify next week.

The committee will hold a June 4 vote to authorize subpoenas, although it will likely fall along party lines.

Graham said the committee will seek documents and sworn testimony from officials involved in the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation, which was part of a coup against President Donald Trump.

In breaking from the committee’s normally bipartisan operations, Graham said he will follow the precedent that Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. set in 2008 when he issued partisan subpoenas.

“This is exactly what Sen. Leahy did … investigating torture allegations. It’s exactly the same document he used. It was a partisan vote,” Graham said. “If you got a problem with this template, you need to talk to him.”

Yet, Democratic senators have said Graham is responsible for the committee’s break with its bipartisan tradition.

“I’m sure Sen. Graham has been disappointed in some of the things I’ve said and done, but I am waiting for the return of the Lindsey Graham that I worked with for so many years,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. accused Graham of subverting the committee’s rules.

She said the subpoenas will give Graham “unbridled authority to go after Obama-era officials in order to bolster the president’s conspiracy theories and denigrate the president’s political rival, Joe Biden.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. said he supports Graham’s efforts.

“The American people deserve answers about how such abuses could happen, and we intend to get those answers,” he said.