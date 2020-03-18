Dem. Impeachment Lawyer Contracts Coronavirus, Blames Trump

‘It is impossible to reach any conclusion other than that the President is sacrificing the health of the American public for his own personal interests…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) House Democrats’ top impeachment lawyer has contracted the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Daniel Goldman admitted on Twitter that he was the former staff member House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was alluding to in a recent statement when he acknowledged a senior impeachment inquiry official had been infected.

In a series of tweets, Goldman said on Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is almost fully recovered. He also took the opportunity to express gratitude and bash President Donald Trump.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support. It means a lot to my family and me. I am almost back to 100%. I’m lucky enough not to fall in the vulnerable category and, for me, it was just like the flu,” Goldman tweeted.

FINAL UPDATE (thread): My #COVID19 test came back positive. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support. It means a lot to my family and me. I am almost back to 100%. I’m lucky enough not to fall in the vulnerable category and, for me, it was just like the flu. 1/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

Goldman, who is also an MSNBC analyst, then accused the Trump administration of being “shockingly unprepared” to deal with the global crisis.

“My difficulty in getting a test despite the exact symptoms and a neg flu test underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to deal with this pandemic. In fact, I was told that NYC hospitals STILL would not test my wife—with similar symptoms—unless admitted,” he wrote.

Goldman promoted a recurring left-wing conspiracy theory by accusing Trump of attempting to “gaslight” the public about coronavirus testing and insisting the president wanted to “keep numbers down” for his political benefit.

“It is impossible to reach any conclusion other than that the President is sacrificing the health of the American public for his own personal interests,” said Goldman.

Given his stated desire to “keep numbers down” for his political benefit, it is impossible to reach any conclusion other than that the President is sacrificing the health of the American public for his own personal interests. 4/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

Goldman has a long history of attacking Trump. As a cable television pundit and government lawyer, he repeatedly—and without evidence—accused the president and his campaign associates of colluding with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election. He even asserted criminality.

“We already now know that the president has committed a felony in order to obtain the office of the presidency,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” in Dec. 2018.

In contrast to Goldman’s tweets, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that President Trump is not to blame for the lack of coronavirus testing.