Dem. Presidential Hopefuls Agree on One Thing: Raising Taxes

‘On day one, we gonna repeal that tax bill that benefited the top 1 percent and the biggest corporations in this country…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The remaining Democratic presidential candidates will each try to prove why he/she is the right one to take on President Donald Trump during this week’s second round of primary debates.

Their individual policy solutions might differ, but they can all agree on one thing: They want to raise taxes and impose new ones.

Each candidate has embraced tax increases on working, middle class Americans in one way or the other.

This isn’t surprising, since their overreaching, government-subsidized solutions need someone to pay for them.

Take for example, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe Biden. Both said they’d raise the corporate tax rate to pay for climate-change policies and expansive healthcare. Biden has even tried to claim that raising taxes would help middle class Americans.

Asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo how he would win over middle class America, Biden said, “Well, three things: One, I do raise the tax rate to 39.5 percent. I do, in fact, eliminate the ability for them to write off capital gains the way they do now. I would raise the—and raise billions of dollars—raise the corporate tax rate from 20 percent to 28 percent.”

According to Americans for Tax Reform, that’s three tax raises: a personal income tax rate increase, a capital gains tax increase and a corporate income tax increase.

Similarly, Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, has endorsed a carbon tax to force small businesses and consumers to care about climate change.

“I don’t think we can meet our climate goals without somehow pricing carbon. But yes, I do support that, OK,” Booker said when asked if he planned to “institute a carbon tax and increase emission standards for businesses.”

Most of the Democratic candidates also oppose the GOP’s recent Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Bernie Sanders blasted it as an unnecessary border that benefits only the top 1% and vowed to repeal it, as did Harris, Biden, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, to name a few.

Biden, the current Democratic frontrunner, said the “first thing” he’d do as president is “repeal those Trump tax cuts.”

Even The New York Times noted that “most people got a tax cut” under the legislation, and that the “gap between perception and reality on the tax cuts appears to flow from a sustained—and misleading—effort by liberal opponents of the law to brand it as a broad middle-class tax increase.”

Harris similarly vowed to make it one of her top priorities to repeal the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“On day one, we gonna repeal that tax bill that benefited the top 1 percent and the biggest corporations in this country,” she said during a NAACP fundraiser in Detroit. “Get rid of the whole thing.”

If Democrats are successful, middle class Americans should expect a sharp tax increase in every state and congressional district, Americans for Tax Reform reported.

“From repealing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, raising personal and corporate tax rates, the payroll tax, the death tax, and proposing a carbon tax and “wealth tax”—one thing is clear,” the group said in a statement, “Democrats will raise taxes if they win the 2020 elections.”