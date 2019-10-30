Another Dem. Aide Sentenced for GOP Doxing Attempt During Kavanaugh Hearings

‘If you tell anyone, I will leak it all…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Another Democratic aide has been sentenced in a doxing case that involved multiple Republican senators during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation hearings.

The aide, Samantha De Forest–Davis, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 180 days in prison after she attempted to break into the office of Sen. Maggie Hassan D-N.H., and release personal information about Republican politicians who supported Kavanaugh.

Davis pleaded guilty to one felony count of aiding and abetting computer fraud.

She was ordered by the Justice Department to stay away from Hassan’s office—including current and former staff—and banned from using Tor or anonymized computer applications, according to Fox News.

Davis helped another former Hassan aide, Jackson Cosko, to publicly leak the personal information of three Republican politicians during Kavnaugh’s contentious confirmation hearing.

Police discovered that Cosko was trying to target five Republican senators—including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sens. Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, and then-Sen. Orrin Hatch.

He was able to add the home addresses and phone numbers of several to their Wikipedia pages. The information was quickly removed, but not before it was tweeted out by a watchdog Twitter account that tracks changes to the crowd-sourced online resource.

Cosko pleaded guilty to five federal offenses, including two counts of making public restricted personal information and one count each of computer fraud, witness tampering and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to four years in prison in June. A raid on his residence also turned up illegal narcotics, police said.

Cosko and Davis were caught after a witness saw Cosko trying to break-in to Hassan’s office using Davis’s keys and reported the incident to Capitol Police.

Cosko then told Davis to “wipe down” the Senate computers in Hassan’s office.

During the break-in, Cosko did not work for Hassan’s office. In fact, he had been fired from Hassan’s office in May 2018 for failing to follow office procedures. But because he had been employed as a computer systems administrator, he was able to repeatedly burglarize the office, stealing data on Senate employees as well as the “contact information for numerous sitting U.S. senators,” court records state.

When confronted by another Hassan staffer, who has not been identified, Cosko tried to blackmail the staffer: “I own EVERYTHING,” he wrote in an email. “If you tell anyone I will leak it all.”

Prosecutors said Cosko was mad that the Republican senators were supporting Kavanaugh, despite the fact that he, himself, had been accused of sexual assault, as was Kavanaugh.

An FBI investigation into the claims against Kavanaugh determined there was insufficient evidence to substantiate any of them.