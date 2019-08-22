2020 Candidate Slams Fellow Dems for ‘Cheering on a Recession’
‘I’m not gonna name names, but you just get a sense…’
(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful John Delaney slammed his Democratic colleagues for “cheering on a recession” just to pile on President Trump.
“It feels like some Democrats are cheering on a recession because they want to stick it to Trump,” Delaney, a former Maryland congressman, told reporters on Wednesday. “I don’t want a recession because I don’t want these workers in here to face a recession.”
.@DJJudd followed up multiple times asking Delaney which Democrats he feels are cheering on a recession: pic.twitter.com/MASi3Nyvhv
— Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) August 21, 2019
When asked to name names, Delaney refused.
“I’m not gonna name names, but you just get a sense,” he said, noting he is also worried Trump’s economic policies could lead to a recession.
“I just think it’s very important that we be clear as a party that we don’t want a recession, right, because his economic policies are bad,” he continued. “I think they’re ultimately going to unwind. I don’t want that to happen. I’m an American, I want the country to do well.”
One reporter then asked, “Do you think members of the Democratic Party are actively looking for a recession?”
“I didn’t say that,” Delaney responded.
Talks about a possible recession have fueled the Democrats’ opposition to Trump, allowing them to blame his trade war with China and continued tariffs. Trump, however, has dismissed their concerns.
The Fake News Media is doing everything they can to crash the economy because they think that will be bad for me and my re-election. The problem they have is that the economy is way too strong and we will soon be winning big on Trade, and everyone knows that, including China!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019