2020 Candidate Slams Fellow Dems for ‘Cheering on a Recession’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful John Delaney slammed his Democratic colleagues for “cheering on a recession” just to pile on President Trump.

“It feels like some Democrats are cheering on a recession because they want to stick it to Trump,” Delaney, a former Maryland congressman, told reporters on Wednesday. “I don’t want a recession because I don’t want these workers in here to face a recession.”

When asked to name names, Delaney refused.

“I’m not gonna name names, but you just get a sense,” he said, noting he is also worried Trump’s economic policies could lead to a recession.

“I just think it’s very important that we be clear as a party that we don’t want a recession, right, because his economic policies are bad,” he continued. “I think they’re ultimately going to unwind. I don’t want that to happen. I’m an American, I want the country to do well.”

One reporter then asked, “Do you think members of the Democratic Party are actively looking for a recession?”

“I didn’t say that,” Delaney responded.

Talks about a possible recession have fueled the Democrats’ opposition to Trump, allowing them to blame his trade war with China and continued tariffs. Trump, however, has dismissed their concerns.