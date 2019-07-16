Republicans Defend Trump After Leftists Attack Him as ‘Racist’

‘We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Republicans rallied behind President Donald Trump after leftists smeared him as a “racist” and “bigot” for telling liberal congresswomen to “go back” and fix the countries “they came from.”

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Trump was being falsely attacked because his criticisms have nothing to do with race, and everything to do with patriotism.

“I want to make absolutely clear that our opposition to our socialist colleagues has absolutely nothing to do with their gender, with their religion, or with their race. It has to do with the content of their policies,” Cheney said in a statement.

“They’re wrong when they attempt to impose the fraud of socialism on the American people. They’re wrong when they pursue policies that would steal power from the American people and give that power to the government.”

One of Trump’s closest congressional allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, advised Trump to avoid the ad hominem attacks, telling him to “knock it down a notch.”

He added, however, that he agreed with Trump’s criticism of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, and the rest of “The Squad’s” politics.

“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists,” Graham said. “They hate Israel. They hate our own country.”

Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-La., said Trump was right to tell the group—which also includes freshman Democrats like Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.—to leave America if they hate it.

There’s no question that the members of Congress that @realDonaldTrump called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be. — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) July 15, 2019

When asked if he’d condemn Trump’s comments, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, refused and defended Trump: “He’s not racist,” he told the Washington Examiner. “I probably talk to him more than anyone else, and I can tell you he is certainly not a racist.”

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said “The Squad’s” anti-American radicalism is quickly becoming the face of the Democratic Party and should be addressed.

Shortly after Trump made his comments, House Democrats drew up a resolution condemning them. Several Republicans have vowed not to vote for it, though, since it ignores anti-Semitic comments Omar and Tlaib have both made in the past.

“President Trump hammered various Socialist Democrats for their support for evil Socialism; repugnant, non-stop invective and hatred shown for the foundational principles which have made America the greatest nation in world history; open disdain and dislike of Israel; and religious prejudice against the Jewish people,” Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said in a statement.

“Socialist Democrats have no legitimate defense of Socialism, hatred for America’s foundational principles, open disdain and dislike of Israel, and religious prejudice against the Jewish people,” Brooks continued.,

“[S]o, instead, they do what Socialist Democrats candidate schools train them to do: divert public attention by hollering racism despite the facts being crystal clear that President Trump was motivated by a lot of things, but none of them had anything at all to do with race or skin pigmentation.”