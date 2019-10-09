Pulitzer-Winner Dishes Deep-State Dirt on Strzok and Page, Lynch, Rosenstein

‘I know you and Pete are friends, but you have to be more careful. People are talking, and this isn’t good for you…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) An explosive new book is taking on the federal bureaucracy with several eye-opening insights about the Swamp’s efforts to resist and undermine President Donald Trump’s administration.

Among the shocking reveals teased in James B. Stewart‘s Deep State: Trump, the FBI and the Rule of Law are that former FBI attorney Lisa Page—a key player in the Steele Dossier conspiracy to promote the hoax that Russia had compromising information on Trump—lied to others at the agency about her relationship with agent Peter Strzok.

The book also uncovers the bias of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, which led even disgraced FBI Director James Comey to register his concerns, and touches on ex-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein‘s secret attempt to have Trump declared ‘unfit’ for the presidency, according to a preview by The Daily Mail.

In their ever more desperate attempt to discredit damning information about their countless scandals and misconduct from Benghazi to Ukraine, left-wing operatives and media are quick to dismiss one of their favorite boogeymen, the conservative press.

But they will be hard-pressed to punch holes in Stewart’s credentials, given a prestigious background that includes New York Times columnist, Columbia University journalism professor and Pulitzer Prize winner.

On top of his journalism cachet, Stewart brings to his reporting a legal background, and experience covering the White House from his 1996 probe into the Clinton administration, Blood Sport: The President and His Adversaries.

‘Lovebirds’ Lie to the FBI

Among the details he reveals about Page and Strzok is the fact that the text-swapping paramours, who both were early members of Robert Mueller‘s investigative team despite their undeniable anti-Trump bias, were slightly ashamed of their workplace romance.

Stewart writes in the newly released book that Page was, in fact, “acutely embarrassed, mortified” to the point that she outright lied to her boss, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, about the relationship.

Counterintelligence Head Bill Priestap raised the issue with McCabe, who then told Page, “I know you and Pete are friends, but you have to be more careful. People are talking, and this isn’t good for you.”

After denying the affair to McCabe, Page went to Priestap and asked him to restore some duties to Strzok that he had reassigned due to the suspicions of the lovebirds’ romantic entanglement.

Comey Shocked by Lynch’s Partisan Loyalties

Upon being caught secretly meeting with ex-President Bill Clinton on the tarmac of the Phoenix airport, then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch had no choice but to recuse herself in the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to send and receive classified materials.

The task of overseeing the probe then fell to James Comey, who raised eyebrows by calling off the investigation in short order, claiming there was no way to prove that Clinton intended to break the law.

But Stewart confirms the suspicions of many in his account, saying Lynch never truly took her thumb off the scales of justice.

Comey was so alarmed by Lynch’s bias that he considered requesting a special counsel to investigate, but Lynch shut him down.

In fact, the FBI head was “nagged” by a report in which then-Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz assured a high-level official in George Soros‘s Open Society Foundations that they could count on Lynch to protect Clinton.

It took the efforts of a low-level but determined agent to uncover additional e-mails on the laptop of disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, who was at the time married to Clinton’s personal assistant, Huma Abedin.

Despite active efforts from biased top-brass officials to sit on the reports of the new emails, Comey was then forced to re-open the case.

Rosenstein’s Attempted Coup

While he was overseeing the Mueller investigation into claims of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, was revealed to have discussed with McCabe the possibility of wearing a wire to ensnare Trump.

It was later revealed that he also suggested invoking the 25th amendment to declare Trump “unfit” to be president. Although McCabe previously characterized it as a short-lived and passing discussion during a wide-ranging conversation, it evidently went farther than that.

Stewart reports in his book that two of Trump’s top staffers, who should have been among his closest allies, were ready to betray him. Former Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions both reportedly were behind the idea.

Stewart also said that Rosenstein’s offer—twice—to wear a wire was enough to shock McCabe, who himself was deeply implicated in the conspiracies to investigate and undermine Trump.

When McCabe incredulously delivered the news to his FBI colleagues, one responded, “That’s a bridge too far. We’re not there yet.”