NYC Mayor de Blasio Forces Offices to Turn Down A/C Ahead of Massive Heatwave

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In an attempt to be environmentally conscious, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all offices to turn down the air conditioning as the city braces for a massive heatwave.

De Blasio, one of the Democratic presidential hopefuls, said the office towers need to do their part to conserve energy, and signed an order to force them to turn air conditioners to 78 degrees for the rest of the weekend.

“We are about to enter a heat emergency and must do all we can to keep New Yorkers safe,” de Blasio said in a statement announcing the order. “The city government is limiting its energy use to reduce strain on the electrical grid, and now private office buildings will also have to do their part.”

The heat wave could result in power outages, according to de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, similar to last weekend’s five-hour outage that left much of Manhattan’s West Side in the dark.

De Blasio doesn’t even know if this order is legal. When asked by a reporter whether he could force private buildings to do his bidding, de Blasio replied: “I will always be careful since my lawyers are not present about exactly whether we can order or whether it’s encouraged or what rules we can use.”

Meteorologist Jim Hayes said the heat wave will be “sweltering,” and warned residents against going outside for long periods of time.

‘We’re really more concerned about the combination of high temperatures and high humidity causing people stress, because it’s more difficult to cool yourself down when there’s moisture in the air,’ Hayes said, according to the Daily Mail.

De Blasio said that instead of turning up the air condition, New York residents should stay hydrated and avoid leaving children in cars.

“This is serious stuff. Hottest it’s been in many, many years. Let’s be safe out there,” he said.