De Blasio Uses Tax Funds to Pay for NYPD Security Detail on Campaign Trail

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is using taxpayer dollars to pay for New York Police Department security details as they follow him along the campaign trail.

In contrast, Pete Buttigieg, the only other current mayor in the Democratic primary race, has decided to pay out of his own pockets.

According to a new report, the NYPD pays for airfare, hotels, rental cars and meal bills of the detectives assigned to follow de Blasio.

The NYPD refused to reveal just how much this costs New York City taxpayers because giving away that kind of information would allow the public to “extrapolate” the scope of the mayor’s security.

“NYPD policy has been clear, and goes back many years and across multiple mayors,” spokesperson Phil Walzak told The City.

“The NYPD, as a matter of long-standing general practice, does not comment on security measure of protected officials,” Walzak said. “That includes numbers of personnel, vehicles, cost and hotels.”

An early analysis predicts NYC taxpayers have already footed at least $100,000 on travel costs for de Blasio’s NYPD detectives.

Civil rights attorney Normal Siegel filed a public records request on behalf of several NYC residents who want to know how much they’re paying for their mayor to run around the country seeking the presidency. If the NYPD refuses the request, Siegel said he’d file suit.

“Once we obtain this information, we will request the de Blasio campaign to reimburse NYC and its taxpayers,” he told The City.

Buttigieg has made it a point not to charge South Bend taxpayers a dime.

“We pay for security from the campaign,” said Lis Smith, Buttigieg’s press secretary, noting that Buttigieg doesn’t use South Bend cops and pays out of pocket for retired cops or ex-Secret Service agents when need be.

For example, in February and March, Buttigieg’s campaign spent $2,249 on private security for certain events, according to his campaign finance reports.

As the South Bend, Indiana mayor’s relationship with his own police force has been fraught of late—after Buttigieg suggested a recent police shooting was rooted in racism—it may also have been a practical matter seeking outside security.