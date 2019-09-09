Bill de Blasio Proposes ‘Robot Tax’ to Create New Jobs

‘De Blasio had to find a way to stand out after the rest of the Democrat field had already laid claim to raising taxes…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, currently on the 2020 presidential campaign trail, said he would support a “robot tax” to counter the job losses caused by automation.

His plan, according to his recent op-ed in Wired, is to tax companies that don’t provide positions for human employees and hit them with fines if they instead rely on technology.

“[Those companies would] be required to pay five years of payroll taxes up front for each employee eliminated,” de Blasio wrote.

“That revenue would go right into a new generation of labor-intensive, high-employment infrastructure projects and new jobs in areas such as health care and green energy that would provide new employment,” he said. “Displaced workers would be guaranteed new jobs created in these fields at comparable salaries.”

De Blasio said his “robot tax” would be a “shield” for American workers to use against unemployment.

“For generations, Americans went to work confident not just that they had the security of a good-paying job with union benefits, but that they’d have that security for years to come,” de Blasio concluded. “Those of them still in the workforce—as well as Generation X and Millennials—deserve that same peace of mind.”

Americans for Tax Reform, a fiscal conservative group, slammed de Blasio for supporting yet another “insane” tax raise.

“It’s official. The Democrats want to tax everything,” Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, said in a statement. “De Blasio had to find a way to stand out after the rest of the Democrat field had already laid claim to raising taxes on income, payroll, carbon dioxide, capital gains, small businesses, corporations, your 401k, lifetime savings, and death.”

This plan is likely an attempt to salvage what’s left of de Blasio’s failing presidential campaign.

He has yet to poll above 1% and did not qualify for the third Democratic primary debate.