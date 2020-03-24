Unlike Cuomo, De Blasio Refuses to Work w/Trump

‘The president of the United States is from New York City and he will not lift a finger to help his hometown…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lashed out at President Donald Trump, accusing him of “dragging his feet” and refusing to “help his hometown” as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“The truth is—and New Yorkers and all Americans deserve the blunt truth—it’s only getting worse,” de Blasio told NBC News this weekend.

“And in fact, April and May are going to be a lot worse. The president of the United States is from New York City and he will not lift a finger to help his hometown.”

As a result of Trump’s alleged inaction, “people will die who could have lived otherwise,” de Blasio continued.

De Blasio insisted that Trump should allow the military to “produce ventilators” and other necessary supplies.

“Why are they at their bases? Why are they not being allowed to serve? I guarantee you they’re ready to serve,” de Blasio said. “But the president has to give the order.”

De Blasio’s inability to work with Trump is sharply contrasted with Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has made it clear that he is actively working with the Trump administration to prepare New Yorkers for COVID-19’s continued outbreak.

“We’re fighting the same war,” Cuomo said, “we’re in the same trench.”

Cuomo compliments President Trump’s response to New York’s coronavirus crisis, saying the president is “fully engaged on trying to help New York” and “very creative and energetic” https://t.co/yMZlZ5gV1w pic.twitter.com/XyTTVXNk4J — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

Cuomo went on to praise Trump’s leadership, admitting the president is doing a “really good job.”

“He is fully engaged on trying to help,” Cuomo said. “He’s being very creative and very energetic and I thank him for his partnership … I have your back, you have my back, and we’re going to do everything we can for the people of the state of New York/ His actions demonstrate that he is doing that.”