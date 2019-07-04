De Blasio Refuses Federal Money so NYC Hospitals Can Push Abortion

‘This is just another example that New York wants to become the world sanctuary for abortions…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) New York City officials said they planned to reject $1.3 million in federal funds so that public hospitals there could ignore the Protect Life Rule and continue to promote abortion.

In February, President Donald Trump authorized the Protect Life Rule, a change to Title X that blocks federal funds from healthcare centers that perform abortions or refer patients for abortions.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the decision to forgo Title X funds last week after the city’s lawsuit against the Protect Life Rule failed, Crains New York Business reported.

“We’re here today because the war against reproductive freedom has come to our hospitals,” de Blasio said. “The Trump administration’s … gag rule has effectively called for the censoring of our doctors and our nurses.”

De Blasio called the Protect Life Rule a “gag rule” based on the false claim that the provision prevents doctors from discussing abortion.

“The doctors and nurses at the heart of New York City’s public hospital system took an oath to protect and serve patients, and we will do whatever’s necessary to ensure they are able to provide the best medical treatment,” de Blasio said, according to Liberty Counsel.

“Our decision to reject Title X funds sends a clear message—we will not stand by while the Trump Administration tries to censor our providers and prevent them from giving patients information about abortions.”

Yet, the Protect Life Rule “does not bar nondirective counseling on abortion,” according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver called de Blasio’s announcement ironic.

“Doctors and nurses in the public hospital system ‘took an oath to protect and serve patients’ but city and state officials will do whatever necessary to murder unborn children and harm women,” Staver said.

“This is just another example that New York wants to become the world sanctuary for abortions,” he said.