De Blasio Open to Hiring Son as W.H. Adviser if Elected

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) While many on the Left sought to criticize President Donald Trump’s inclusion of his own daughter and son-in-law as official White House advisers, casting aspersions on their security-clearance eligibility and other procedural matters, one potential Democratic challenger didn’t see the big deal.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would not rule out hiring his own son, Dante, as an adviser in the longshot event that he were elected a year from November, the New York Daily News reported.

But he was quick to draw a contrast with Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.