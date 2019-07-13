De Blasio Says He’ll Force Equal Pay as President, Doesn’t Pay His Female Staffers Equally

‘These women are not just heroes on the field, they are leading a discussion in America and demanding the change we need…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that if he is elected president, he would issue an executive order to guarantee female athletes, like the U.S. women’s soccer team, are paid the same as male athletes.

Ironically, de Blasio doesn’t even pay his female staffers the same as men.

De Blasio told CNN that as president he would press Congress to pass an amendment to the Amateur Sports Act “requiring equal pay for men and women in all of our national sports teams.”

If Congress refuses, he would sign an executive order “to force” the U.S. Soccer Federation to issue equal pay, he said.

However, according to the New York Post, females in de Blasio’s administration make an average $58,400 less than the men. Women are among the 10 highest earners, but men—including de Blasio—hold four of the five best paying jobs.

That means that women earn just 81 cents for every dollar earned by men in de Blasio’s City Hall.

The wage gap is nearly double the one that exists across New York state. On average, the typical New York woman makes 90 cents for every dollar earned by men, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

De Blasio spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein defended the glaring wage gap.

“Under this mayor, more women have a seat at the table than ever before,” she said.

“Over half of our senior leadership positions are held by the women, and that diversity of thought is apparent in all that we do to improve the lives of New Yorkers,” she added.

De Blasio went on to call the U.S. women’s soccer team “heroes” for drawing attention to the gender way gap.

“They are heroes in more than one way,” de Blasio told CNN. “These women are not just heroes on the field, they are leading a discussion in America and demanding the change we need.”