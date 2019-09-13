Bill de Blasio Not Only Failed to End NYC Income Inequality, It’s Slightly Up

‘I think the mayor spent too much time trying to be the global mayor and not the mayor of the five boroughs…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A Manhattan Institute study found that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has so far failed in his mission to “put an end to economic and social inequalities that threaten to unravel” the city.

Since de Blasio took office in 2014, income inequality has increased slightly despite initiatives that have boosted government spending by more than $20 billion, CBS New York reported.

The mayor’s office largely ignored the results of the scientific study.

“We’ve helped move over 236,000 New Yorkers out of poverty or near-poverty,” a spokesperson said, according to Pix 11. “From Pre-K for All to Paid Safe and Sick Leave to the largest affordable housing plan in the nation, we have put more money back in the hands of working people and we’re not stopping.”

The affordable housing plan may be the nation’s largest, but Alex Armlovich, who authored the study, said citizens in public housing are in danger.

“Public housing’s share of the sum of all index crimes (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft) is slightly up,” Armlovich said.

“A lot of New Yorkers would have liked to see more progress on housing, on transportation and, especially, for the poorest New Yorkers in the city,” he said. “The New York City Housing Authority is in an unbelievable crisis.”

De Blasio proposed the Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety that included common-sense solutions such as putting up more street lights to reduce crime, but the projects have since “stalled out.”

De Blasio’s spokesperson said Armlovich’s study “fails to capture the fact that the most vulnerable New Yorkers have chiefly benefited from the administration’s policies.”

Many New Yorkers disagree.

“I’m currently in a shelter, and I’ve been there 15 months now and I still haven’t got housing,” said Moses Tejada, who lives in a shelter in Washington Heights.

Armlovich said de Blasio should focus his efforts on his current job rather than career advancement.

“I think the mayor spent too much time trying to be the global mayor and not the mayor of the five boroughs,” Armlovich said. “Constantly having eye on high office led to ignoring the day-to-day lives of New Yorkers here.”