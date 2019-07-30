NYC Mayor De Blasio’s Presidential Campaign is a ‘Joke’ to His Own Staff

‘He’s doing it because he’s got a big ego and needs to prove something …’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s presidential campaign is a joke—even among his staff.

According to a new report by the New York Post, de Blasio’s City Hall isn’t taking his campaign seriously.

“It’s a joke,” one longtime aid told the Post. “I think that he knows that he can’t win. It’s just a lot of eye-rolling … He’s doing it because he’s got a big ego and needs to prove something, and I don’t think he’s going to quietly go away and become an adjunct professor at Hunter.”

Another staffer added: “The chances seem so low. If we saw a clear shot for winning or polling higher, I think it would make more sense.”

As of May, de Blasio was polling at 0 percent and his unfavorability rating was the highest among all the Democratic candidates, according to the Washington Examiner.

His staff’s resentment isn’t surprising, since de Blasio doesn’t do much to foster a productive, healthy work environment. His micromanaging and short fuse have been major problems for years, they said.

“He’s really not that nice of a guy,” the first staffer said. “He’s always needing to show you how he’s the smartest person in the room … There is a lot of turnover on staff that interacts directly with him; he’s a difficult guy to work for.”

Another staffer said, “He is intense, but never lost his tempter with me.”

De Blasio’s absence has sparked criticism from members of his own party, as well. Some have accused him of prioritizing his campaign over his current job as New York City’s mayor.

“They say that 90 percent of life is showing up,” said City Council speaker Cory Johnson when asked about de Blasio’s absence during the NYC blackout. “Well, 100 percent of being an elected official is showing up.”