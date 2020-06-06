D.C. Mayor Tries Trolling Trump by Painting Giant ‘Black Lives Matter’ Near White House

‘There was a dispute this week about whose street this is. Mayor Bowser wanted to make it abundantly clear…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered the District’s Public Works deparment to spray paint “Black Lives Matter” on 16th Ave., which leads to the White House, NBC News reported.

Bowser decreed the show of support for BLM, a neo-Marxist organization, on Friday after she evicted the National Guard from the District’s hotels.

“There are people who are craving to be heard and to be seen, and to have their humanity recognized, and we had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street in our city,” Bowser said at a press conference.

Construction workers placed new street signs to designate the area “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Bowser ordered the political statement to be spray-painted with taxpayer dollars in an effort to demonstrate that Washington, D.C. does not belong to President Donald Trump.

“There was a dispute this week about whose street this is,” said John Falcicchio, Bowser’s chief of staff, in a tweet. “Mayor Bowser wanted to make it abundantly clear that this is DC’s street and to honor demonstrators who [were] peacefully protesting on Monday evening.”

Trump criticized her on Twitter for mistreating the National Guard.

The incompetent Mayor of Washington, D.C., @MayorBowser, who’s budget is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for “handouts”, is now fighting with the National Guard, who saved her from great embarrassment… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020