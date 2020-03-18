CNN’s Bash Resists Trump-Haters; PRAISES President’s Coronavirus Response

‘This is an important thing to note and to applaud, from an American standpoint…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN host Dana Bash admitted on Tuesday that President Trump’s recent response to the coronavirus pandemic has been “incredible.”

“If you look at the big picture, this was remarkable by the president of the United States,” Bash said. “This is a nonpartisan, this is an important thing to note and to applaud, from an American standpoint, from a human standpoint.”

On CNN This was remarkable from the President of the United States…[President @realDonaldTrump] is being the kind of leader that people need. Again, on CNN. pic.twitter.com/10bUuivIp3 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 17, 2020

Bash immediately received blowback from enraged leftists who accused Trump of “screaming at reporters and going on absolute tantrums.”

But Bash didn’t back down.

As I said in the clip you posted below, this is a moment to be non-partisan, American and human – & the TONE the president set at today & yesterday’s PRESSERS were remarkably different and welcomed. That’s a fact. Let’s all take a breath and remember we are all in this together. https://t.co/bx9uLuvkOI — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 17, 2020

Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration will suspend all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.

He has also worked with private health insurance companies to make sure co-pays for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments are forgiven.

And earlier this week, Trump announced he’s considering writing $1,000 checks to every American household to alleviate the economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today, and yesterday, in a tone that people need and want and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty,” Bash said.