Texas Lt. Gov. to Antifa: ‘Stay Out of El Paso’

‘We’re never going to give up to the shooters, never going to give up to the lawbreakers…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In the wake of the deadly El Paso shooting, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gave an explicit warning to Antifa, a violent leftist group: “Stay out of El Paso.”

Antifa reportedly plans to stage a “Border Resistance” protest in the city, but Patrick said Texas law enforcement will not tolerate any incitement to violence.

Antifa is leading a “Border Resistance” militancy training tour that will converge on a 10-day siege in El Paso, TX. The promotional image shows border enforcement officers being killed & government property fired bombed. Organizers asking for “white comrades” to pay for others. pic.twitter.com/zwG7iMLMZT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2019

“Stay out of Texas, basically,” Patrick told Fox News. “We don’t need them coming in on Sept. 1. We didn’t need them coming in before this happened.”

The far-left movement has described its El Paso protest as a “siege” to raise awareness about alleged abuses at the southern border.

Its promotion poster depicts several violent images, including what appears to be an ICE officer lying dead with arrows sticking out of his body.

President Trump, along with several other Republican lawmakers, have said they support the effort to declare Antifa a domestic terror organization.

“Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others),” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Would make it easier for police to do their job!”

The El Paso shooting left 21 dead and several more injured, but Patrick said he believes Texans will rally together and stay strong.

“We’re never going to give up to the shooters, never going to give up to the lawbreakers,” he said.