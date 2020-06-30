Customer Launches into Profane Tirade after Texas Store Demands Face Mask

‘When there’s that confrontation at the front door, it doesn’t turn out very well…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) A video of a woman’s brief, profanity laced tirade at a Dallas-area Fiesta Market went viral, garnering more than 23 million views from its original Twitter source as of Tuesday afternoon.

Although the recent grocery-store exchange offered little in the way of context, the situation seemed all too familiar.

Many viewers mocked the unidentified woman as the latest “Karen,” a meme-based pop-culture term largely applied to middle-age, white females who are stereotyped as being quick to complain and demand to “speak to the manager.”

More recent iterations in the context of racial divisions have applied the term to any beneficiaries of so-called white-privilege for insisting that others respect the same set of social mores.

The inherently sexist, ageist and even racist origins of the pejorative have also led some to label it an offensive slur.

But offensive or not, the term is likely to see even wider use as tensions boil over in the highly politicized mask debate.

Selective Memory

After weeks of shrugging off the previous virus hysteria while allowing rioters to ransack American cities with impunity and zero social distancing, President Donald Trump’s decision to hold a rally in Tulsa two weekends ago caused leftist media once again to spring into action.

The bad-faith policies during the authoritarian lock-downs and the riots, particularly in blue-leaning jurisdictions, have only retrenched the earlier resistance from COVID-skeptical conservatives who point to the blatant political motives involved.

But many state and local leaders have doubled down by replacing the loosely enforced quarantines with new demands for face coverings, even though the science behind them has been vastly inconsistent and contradictory.

Most are leaving it to businesses—desperate to reopen under any circumstances—to do the policing of the new policies, which has put the establishments themselves in a delicate and uncomfortable situation.

“When there’s that confrontation at the front door, it doesn’t turn out very well,”​ said Gary Huddleston, a grocery industry consultant and spokesperson for the Texas Retailers Association, according to Dallas–Fort Worth’s CBS 11.

Of course, some virtue-signaling establishments relished the new decrees as an opportunity to shift the focus back on what they deemed to be the right-wing equivalent to the recent riots and paint themselves, once more as the sensible and responsible guardians of public health.

Ignoring the blaring hypocrisy over the recent—and in many cases, ongoing—Black Lives Matter-led protests that saw little social-distancing, some falsely suggested that the recent spike was an out-of-the-blue occurrence resulting from a false sense of security.

“When everything reopened, I think everyone was like ‘well, coronavirus doesn’t exist anymore’ because everything’s opening, when in fact, that’s not the case,” claimed Larissa Spies, a mask-wearing customer interviewed by CBS 11.

“People just need to be smarter about what they’re doing,”​ she added.

But paired with lingering indignation about the recent riots and their deleterious impact, such audaciously condescending finger-wagging may have a lot to do with the outrage that is now boiling over onto hapless store employees.

Moreover, the role that the reckless race riots played in the recent spike is but one of many problematic facts that the Left now seems eager dismiss.

Even greater doubts now linger about whether the facts about the virus itself are being honestly reported.

Cherry-Picking Data

Many outlets have since hyped a massive spike in the coronavirus numbers, although evidence suggests that the mortality rate remains largely stable.

As of June 30, the US rate of 4.87% fatalities—the ratio of confirmed deaths to confirmed cases—was slightly below the global average of 4.96.

Meanwhile, the rate of recoveries to deaths over time has steadily increased from a low of 77% recoveries in early April to 91% recoveries in late June.

Nonetheless, media outlets have focused on misleading figures such as the case rate (a function of increased testing) and the comparative trends in individual states.

That means that since states with massive outbreaks—including New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey—have begun to level off, dishonest news outlets are declaring them as success stories.

Largely ignored by the coverage is that major cities remain the virus’s biggest hotspots, with only a few exceptions such as parts of Arizona where heavy Native American populations suggest that underlying genetic and health issues may create greater risk factors.

Nonetheless, upticks in the numbers of new cases from states that have been vocally dismissive of authoritarian lock-downs have garnered disproportionate coverage, even if the chief factors causing them are increased testing and reporting.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 33 million American residents have been tested, and of those about 10 percent come back positive, even though most tests require that a person be demonstrating symptoms and/or have come into contact with a positive case.