Texas Judge Places Dad Under Gag Order for Fighting 7-Year-Old’s Sex Change

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The father of 7-year-old James Younger has been placed under a gag order after grassroots efforts to prevent the boy’s mother from initiating a gender transition garnered national attention.

The two parents, father Jeffrey Younger and mother Anne Georgulas, are caught in a custody battle the boy and his brother.

A Texas jury last week sided with Georgulas, determining that she may proceed with hormone treatments.

Meanwhile, Georgulas’s lawyers complained about Younger’s interaction with the media.

Jeffrey Younger is still fighting for custody of James and his other twin son, Jude. The jury granted Georgulas full custody of both boys, but a judge overruled that decision and is still hearing the case.

Both parents are now prohibited from speaking to the media about the case until James and Jude turn 18, according to LifeSiteNews.

“This is an outrageous decision by the court that clearly is unconstitutional under the First Amendment,” Mat Staver, founder and chairman of the nonprofit litigation group Liberty Counsel, said.

“It is obvious with the court order that the judge has made some serious mistakes because this is fairly straightforward that you can’t gag a father from talking about his son to the media.”

Younger said he hasn’t sought out any interviews directly and vowed not to comply with the gag order, telling LifeSiteNews that he wants to “protect every child in the U.S. from these abhorrent practices by the medical community.”

Georgulas is trying to take James and Jude away from Younger after he objected to her attempts to help James become a girl. She began to refer to him as “Luna” and even consulted a doctor about next steps for James, which would include hormonal treatment at some point in his future.

“This is heartbreaking and sets a horrible precedent,” said. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas. “A 7-year-old can’t possibly make this decision or understand it.”

Both Crenshaw and fellow Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy have spoken out against the court decision while seeking legislative pathways and other options to block it.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also promised to look into the case.