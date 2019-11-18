Huge Number of DACA Applicants Have an Arrest Record

‘This agency is obligated to continue accepting DACA requests from illegal aliens as a direct result of the previous administration’s decision to circumvent the laws…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services released data Saturday regarding the criminal activity of illegal aliens in Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals amnesty program.

In total, 889,000 illegal aliens have applied for DACA, and 110,000 of them (or 12 percent) had arrest records, USCIS reported.

These arrests were not for minor crimes. Rather, the crimes include assault, battery, rape, murder and driving under the influence.

“As DACA continues to be the subject of both public discourse and ongoing litigation, USCIS remains committed to ensuring transparency and that the American people are informed about those receiving DACA,” said USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli.

Nearly 68,000 DACA applicants with arrest records (85 percent) were granted executive amnesty after they were arrested.

Nearly 25,000 DACA applicants with arrest records (31 percent) had multiple arrests.

Of those, 218 DACA applicants had more than 10 arrests on their records, and 54 had “approved” DACA status as of October 2019, USCIS reported.

The Obama-era policy, when first announced, led to a flood of unaccompanied minors to the border. Later, entire “family” units arrived seeking to exploit loopholes in the asylum process.

Despite the policy only ever having been implemented through executive order, and never passed into law, the Trump administration has seen its efforts to end the policy hamstrung by activist judges who have imposed injunctions blocking its removal.

“This agency is obligated to continue accepting DACA requests from illegal aliens as a direct result of the previous administration’s decision to circumvent the laws as passed by Congress,” Cuccinelli reported. “We hope this data provides a better sense of the reality of those granted the privilege of a temporary deferral of removal action and work authorization under DACA.”

Arrests do not prohibit illegal aliens from applying for DACA protections.

Illegal aliens may apply for DACA protections as long as their criminal records are free of felonies, “significant misdemeanors, or three or more ‘non-significant’ misdemeanors not arising out of the same act, omission or scheme of misconduct, and they do not otherwise pose a threat to national security or public safety.”