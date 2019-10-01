Girl Who Accused Classmates of Cutting Off Her Dreads Admits She Lied

‘We are sorry for the damage this incident has done to trust within the school family…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A 12-year-old girl admitted she lied after she claimed that her white, male classmates held her down and cut off her dreadlocks.

Amari Allen, a Virginia student, accused three of her classmates of assault earlier this week, and because the alleged assault took place in the school Karen Pence teaches at, the leftist media quickly framed the story as a hate crime.

“SIXTH GRADERS HOLD DOWN CLASSMATE, CUT HER DREADLOCKS AT PRIVATE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WHERE KAREN PENCE TEACHES,” read a Newsweek headline.

NBC News ran a similar headline implicating Pence.

Allen told CBS affiliate WUSA-TV last week that the boys called her dreadlocks “ugly” and “nappy” before cutting them off.

“They kept laughing and calling me names,” Allen told the station, tearing up. “They called me ‘ugly,’ said, ‘I shouldn’t have been born.’ They called me ‘an attention-seeker.'”

But yesterday, Allen’s family issued a statement apologizing for the lie.

Stephen Danish, the head of Immanuel Christian School, confirmed the allegations had been false after the Fairfax County Police Department conducted a thorough investigation.

“While we are relieved to hear the truth and bring the events of the past few days to a close, we also feel tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict,” Danish said, according to CBS News. “We recognize that we now enter what will be a long season of healing.”

Allen’s family apologized to the boys and the school for “the pain and anxiety these allegations have caused.”

“To the administrators and families of Immanuel Christian School, we are sorry for the damage this incident has done to trust within the school family and the undue scorn it has brought to the school,” the family said. “We understand there will be consequences, and we’re prepared to take responsibility for them.

“To the broader community, who rallied in such passionate support for our daughter, we apologize for betraying your trust,” the family added.