NY Gov. Cuomo Demands Federal Probe into Trump’s Hurricane Maria Response

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, locked in an ongoing feud with President Donald Trump, took it upon himself this week to demand a probe into Trump’s “disgraceful” response to Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico late last year.

“President Trump’s neglect and refusal to provide adequate assistance only exacerbated the situation, and now almost two years since the Hurricane, Puerto Rico is still recovering and many families continue to suffer,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“There needs to be a full accounting on how our fellow Americans were treated in their time of greatest need, and I am demanding a probe into the federal government’s appalling response to this tragedy,” he continued.

The hurricane took an estimated 3,000 lives and displaced many more. Newsweek estimated that 11,000 Puerto Ricans had made their way to New York in the aftermath.

Trump has long maintained that he authorized billions in relief funding for the debt-plagued U.S. territory but that corruption from its partisan political figures, including Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, may have prevented it from reaching its destination.

Cuomo’s personal interest in Puerto Rico is unusual, considering he’s the governor of a different state, but not surprising.

His grudge with the president has resulted in back-and-forth exchanges over a variety of policies—including taxes, gun rights, Trump’s transgender military ban and now his alleged mishandling of Hurricane Maria.

“While the federal government continues to abdicate its responsibilities and spread blatantly false statements regarding the crisis, New York has and always will stand with our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico and provide any support we can to help them build back stronger than before,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo claimed last year that Trump had never made an effort to help Puerto Rico, calling it a failure of his “moral imperative,” according to Newsweek.

“Florida got attention, Texas got attention, and Puerto Rico got the short end of the stick,” Cuomo said. “That is not just wrong and unethical and despicable, it is also illegal.”

The governor vowed to help thousands of Puerto Ricans affected by the hurricane sue Trump over the administration’s response to the natural disaster.

“We’re going to work with Puerto Rican families and sue the president of the United States because New York is standing with Puerto Rico the way we said we would,” he continued. “We are going to fight back and we’re going to show this president that the law is the law.”

Meanwhile, many residents and businesses in Cuomo’s own state continue to evacuate over its excessive taxes—a sore point for the governor, who has previously tried to blame Trump’s tax cuts as the culprit for his state’s disastrous budget shortfall.

As part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the president capped the amount on state and local deductions for high-income earners. Many are now fleeing to Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has actively sought to poach businesses from the financial and tech industry.

Trump, facing his own lawsuits from the state’s activist attorney general, Letitia James, took a jab at New York’s hostile, anti-business mindset earlier in the week.

…Texas will defend them & indemnify them against political harassment by New York State and Governor Cuomo. So many people are leaving New York for Texas and Florida that it is totally under siege. First New York taxes you too high, then they sue you, just to complete the job — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.