CNN's Chris Cuomo Names Big Brother Andrew as 'Best Politician in the Country'

‘I’ve never seen anything like what you did and that’s why I’m so happy to have had you on this show …’

Chris Cuomo / IMAGE: CNN via Youtube

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN’s Chris Cuomo is facing backlash after praising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the “best politician” in the country.

New York had the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country, especially in the state’s nursing homes, thanks to Andrew Cuomo’s policy forcing nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients.

In comparison to other states, New York handled the crisis disastrously. But Chris Cuomo had nothing but praise for his older brother on Wednesday, arguing that the Democratic governor “stepped up in an unusual way” to fill the “vacuum of power on a federal level.”

Chris Cuomo admitted that the segment wasn’t “objective,” but refused to apologize.

“Of course, I won’t always” be able to keep having you on this show. It will never be seen as fair in people’s eyes,” Chris Cuomo told Andrew Cuomo.

“Nothing’s perfect, you’ll have your critics,” he continued. “But I’ve never seen anything like what you did and that’s why I’m so happy to have had you on this show and I hope you know that.”

Viewers were quick to point out how “unethical” Chris Cuomo’s rant really was:

Chris Cuomo, however, defended the segment and argued that he doesn’t need to be “objective” when it comes to his brother.

