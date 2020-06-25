CNN’s Chris Cuomo Names Big Brother Andrew as ‘Best Politician in the Country’

‘I’ve never seen anything like what you did and that’s why I’m so happy to have had you on this show …’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN’s Chris Cuomo is facing backlash after praising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the “best politician” in the country.

New York had the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country, especially in the state’s nursing homes, thanks to Andrew Cuomo’s policy forcing nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients.

In comparison to other states, New York handled the crisis disastrously. But Chris Cuomo had nothing but praise for his older brother on Wednesday, arguing that the Democratic governor “stepped up in an unusual way” to fill the “vacuum of power on a federal level.”

Chris Cuomo admitted that the segment wasn’t “objective,” but refused to apologize.

“Of course, I won’t always” be able to keep having you on this show. It will never be seen as fair in people’s eyes,” Chris Cuomo told Andrew Cuomo.

“Nothing’s perfect, you’ll have your critics,” he continued. “But I’ve never seen anything like what you did and that’s why I’m so happy to have had you on this show and I hope you know that.”

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo to his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: “I’m wowed by what you did… Obviously I’ll never be objective. Obviously I think you’re the best politician in the country… but I’ve never seen anything like what you did.” This passes for “journalism?” pic.twitter.com/SsjSWUS47O — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 25, 2020

Viewers were quick to point out how “unethical” Chris Cuomo’s rant really was:

This might be the most unethical thing put on news network in modern history. And they all know it. People like @jaketapper just turn the other cheek and play the part Jeff Zucker wants them to play. Pretend they aren’t a part of this. https://t.co/VGYw8ozUyv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 25, 2020

It remains astonishing that CNN thinks it’s appropriate for the governor of New York—who has presided over more than ten times as many deaths as Florida, a more populous state—to be interviewed as a matter of course by his own brother. And now this. https://t.co/cwLN5Rd3Vu — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 25, 2020

Chris Cuomo, however, defended the segment and argued that he doesn’t need to be “objective” when it comes to his brother.