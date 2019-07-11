Cuomo Fights Back After AOC Attacks: ‘I Am the Left!’

‘Who says the progressives are more progressive than other progressives?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed leftist activists for claiming his policies aren’t as progressive as those of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY.

“I am the Left!” Cuomo proclaimed when asked why he backed the Democratic establishment candidate for Queens district attorney, Melinda Katz.

Ocasio–Cortez and other activists endorsed the leftist outsider, Tiffany Cabán.

“What do you make of this whole thing? Did you bet on the wrong horse? You’ve been saying you’re a progressive for a long time now, does that put you in a bad spot?” WAMC host Alan Chartock asked Cuomo, according to the New York Post.

“I am, I believe I am the most progressive, or one of the most progressive leaders, in the state. It depends on how you define progressive—and that, my friend, should be the discussion in this Democratic presidential primary,” Cuomo answered.

“What does that mean, progressive? How do you define progressive? By pontification? By rhetoric? By aspirational goals with no realistic plan or knowledge or analysis?” Cuomo continued.

Chartock then asked if he meant that as a shot against Ocasio–Cortez, to which Cuomo replied: “No, I am the Left! I am the Left!”

“Who says the progressives are more progressive than other progressives?” Cuomo added.

Cuomo has battled Ocasio–Cortez before, specifically when the freshman Democrat fought against New York’s subsidies to Amazon.

If Amazon had moved its headquarters to New York City, the company would have had to pay $30 billion in taxes during a 10-year period. New York offered to give Amazon a $3 billion tax break, leaving the city liable for only $27 billion in taxes during the first 10 years.

Cuomo accused Ocasio–Cortez of spinning the story to make it seem as if New York were going to give Amazon a $3-billion check, calling the freshman congresswoman’s actions “frustrating” and “disingenuous.”