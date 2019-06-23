Cuomo Wants ‘Inclusion and Diversity’ Instead of ‘Un-American’ Immigration Laws

‘America’s only threat is from within, and we will not let division and hate win…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disavowed President Donald Trump’s “un-American” decision to enforce federal immigration law and deport illegal aliens.

“The Trump Administration’s impending blitz of ICE raids across the country, including here in New York, is shameful and wholly unacceptable, and we will fight back at every turn to protect our immigrant families,” Cuomo said in a press release, before Trump agreed to delay deportations for two weeks. “As I’ve said before, if there is a move to deport immigrants then I say start with me — a son of immigrants.”

Progressives in the Democratic Party, including Cuomo, now ignore the distinction between legal “immigrant families” and illegal aliens who transgress America’s laws.

Cuomo offered taxpayer-funded services to help illegal aliens defy federal law.

“This is the latest example of the federal administration’s ongoing, un-American assault on our immigrant communities, and I am directing the State Liberty Defense Program’s Rapid Response team to be on high alert and immediately assist any family in need of legal services across the state this weekend,” Cuomo said. “I urge anyone in need of assistance to contact the Liberty Defense Team at 1-800-566-7636 or [email protected]”

Trump agreed to delay the deportation enforcement for two weeks so that Congress could fix immigration problems, including the migrant family loophole and asylum laws.

“America’s only threat is from within, and we will not let division and hate win,” Cuomo said, without evidence. “While President Trump builds walls and separates families, New York will continue to be the beacon of inclusion and diversity that the nation and the world looks to.”

Illegal immigration poses a major threat to the safety of American citizens.

For example, a recent report from the Department of Homeland Security found that in a 3,300-person migrant caravan more than one in four people had previous criminal convictions in the United States.