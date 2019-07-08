CUCCINELLI: ICE Preparing to Deport More than 1 Million Illegal Immigrants

‘Here we are talking about ICE doing its job as if it’s special…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to hand out final deportation orders to more than one million illegal immigrants, according to one of Trump’s top immigration officials.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said ICE will carry out thousands of stings to “find, detain, and deport” immigrants who have stayed past their final removal orders.

“They’re ready to just perform their mission, which is to go and find and detain and then deport the approximately one million people who have final removal orders,” Cuccinelli told CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“They’ve been all the way through due process and have final removal orders,” he said.

Cuccinelli said Trump intends to make good on his vow to deport “millions” of illegal immigrants.

“I’m just pointing out that the pool of those with final removal orders is enormous,” he said. “And it’s important to note, here we are talking about ICE doing its job as if it’s special. And really this should be going on a rolling basis for ICE, and they’ve been interfered with and held up by the politics of Washington. And they’re looking forward to just getting back to doing their job.”

Trump’s administration has deported far fewer illegals than the Obama administration, which Cuccinelli pointed to as a symptom of the ongoing immigration crisis.

“ICE has been, for much of the Trump Administration, has been swamped. They’re the second stage of the border crisis,” he said.

He noted that the border detainment facilities, recently criticized by members of the far Left, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, who likened them to Nazi concentration camps, were only being used because the ICE facilities were already maxed out.

“We focus so much on the Border Patrol, but the reason you see overcrowding in those facilities is because they can’t be moved to the facilities where they were expected to go—and those are ICE facilities—because the ICE facilities themselves are over capacity,” Cuccinelli said. “So the whole pipeline is clogged, and ICE is backing up the Border Patrol in the southwest border.”