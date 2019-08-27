CRUZ: Repay Texas Border Counties for Cost of Illegals

‘This is placing a substantial burden on border communities in Texas who are absorbing much of that overflow…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants federal officials to send money to Texas border counties overwhelmed with disproportionate costs of providing services to undocumented immigrants illegally flooding across the border.

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Tuesday, Cruz squarely blamed the illegal immigration crisis on Congress failing for decades to secure the border.

“This is placing a substantial burden on border communities in Texas who are absorbing much of that overflow,” Cruz said in his letter.

Border Patrol apprehensions were up 300 percent from May 2018 to May 2019, he said. Two-thirds of apprehensions to date this fiscal year have occurred in El Paso, Del Rio, and the Rio Grande Valley.

So far this calendar year Border Patrol alien apprehensions in the Rio Grande Valley communities total 163,423, and 111,268 in El Paso. Many escape capture.

Local communities are providing food, transportation, housing and medical services to refugees and unaccompanied children.

“Residents of these communities have seen basic local services—clean drinking water, power, public safety, and the like—taxed to their limit from a combination of additional use and resources diverted away to address aliens’ needs,” Cruz wrote.

He asked McAleenan for federal reimbursement of costs borne by financially-stressed border communities.

“The Department has considerable discretion in how it obligates and spends the billions appropriated to it annually by Congress, and will receive billions more in urgently needed funding to address this border crisis,” Cruz wrote.

Cruz has been a stalwart supporter of stopping the border crisis. He has twice introduced legislation to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall with money seized from convicted Sinaloan drug cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and other Mexican drug lords.

The cartels make money from human trafficking and providing often violent, sometimes fatal escorts to immigrants trekking north. They use the crisis to distract border agents, allowing their drug smugglers to enter the country undetected.

Vice President Mike Pence has chastised liberal media outlets’ border coverage. Democrats and CNN have claimed the border siege is a manufactured crisis and imaginary conspiracy.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who failed to unseat Cruz in the 2018 election, said he would eliminate all walls and barriers along the border if he is elected.