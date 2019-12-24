Ted Cruz: Holding Articles of Impeachment a ‘Sign of Weakness’

‘This was, at the end of the day, a political response because Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats hate the president…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Democrats’ attempt to hold onto the articles of impeachment ws “a sign of weakness” and “an admission of failure.”

“For months, they had been promising all of this evidence of criminal activity. Cruz said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo.

“For months they had been talking about bribery, they had been talking about quid pro quo,” he continued. “This is the first time in the history of our country that a president has been impeached without a single article alleging any criminal conduct.”

In an attempt to leverage more bargaining power now that her role in the process is finished, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., decided after passing the articles last week to withhold them from the Senate, obstructing the Constitutionally mandated trial and raising the question of whether the impeachment is valid.

“This was, at the end of the day, a political response because Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats hate the president,” Cruz said.

Pelosi said she’s waiting until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agrees to hold a “fair” trial, listing off demands that included control over the witness list and the timeline for the trial.

Pelosi and House Democratic leadership were criticized for refusing to grant the minority Republicans any say during the secretive Intelligence committee probes and public hearings in the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.

On top of his Sunday-morning television appearance, Cruz also spoke about the delay of the impeachment trial on the “Fox News Rundown” podcast.

“This is a purely partisan vote, only Democrats supported this, that’s never happened before either,” Cruz said, noting that GOP lawmakers had tried to move forward in spite of everything.

“In the Senate, we’re actually doing our job, we are voting, passing legislation, we’re confirming judges, we’re confirming members of the administration,: Cruz said. “It’s the House, the House Democrats, that refuse to do their job.”

Like many others, Cruz offered a nod to recent shifts in Trump’s favor from pubic-opinion polls as evidence of a growing backlash against the Democrats’ effort.

“Their only priority is attacking the president,” Cruz said of the Left. “And I think the voters are frustrated that House Democrats seem to think hating Donald Trump is the reason they were elected.”