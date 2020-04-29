CRUZ: Cut Off Aid to Hollywood Studios that Censor Movies for China

‘For too long, Hollywood has been complicit in China’s censorship and propaganda in the name of bigger profits…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation Tuesday that would strip federal assistance from progressive Hollywood studios if they censor their movies for Chinese audiences.

Currently, the Pentagon will sign contracts with Hollywood studios to let them use Department of Defense technical assistance or property, like “jets, tanks, or naval bases,” that they need for movies, Cruz’s office reported.

The bill, named “The Stopping Censorship, Restoring Integrity, Protecting Talkies Act” or SCRIPT Act, is part of Cruz’s broader effort to stop China‘s influence over America’s customs, institutions, and values.

“For too long, Hollywood has been complicit in China’s censorship and propaganda in the name of bigger profits,” Cruz said.

“The SCRIPT Act will serve as a wakeup call by forcing Hollywood studios to choose between the assistance they need from the American government and the dollars they want from China.”

The censorship of Hollywood movies in China ranges from subtle to plot-altering.

In Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to Top Gun, Tom Cruz’s iconic flight jacket will be the same, except for two missing patches: those of Japan and Taiwan, China’s geopolitical adversaries, National Review reported.

In 2012, the movie about the Mayan prediction of the end of the world, the Chinese government builds the modern Noah’s arks that saves humanity from the world-wide flood, The Heritage Foundation reported.

And in Gravity, Sandra Bullock portrays an astronaut adrift in space who survives because she finds a Chinese space station.

“From buying media outlets to broadcast propaganda into America to coercing Hollywood studios and sports leagues to self-censor by threatening to cut off access to one of the biggest markets for sports and entertainment in the world, the Chinese Communist Party spends billions and billions of dollars to mislead Americans about China and shape what our citizens see, hear, and think,” Cruz said.