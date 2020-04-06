Ted Cruz Calls Arrest of Eight Pro-Life Protesters ‘Unconstitutional’

‘Because elected Dems are pro-abortion, they are abusing their power—in a one-sided way—to silence pregnancy counselors…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Police officers in North Carolina arrested eight pro-life Americans on Saturday after they refused to leave a Charlotte-area abortion clinic, WBTV reported.

Police also cited 12 people for violating the state’s recently implemented quarantine orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, weighed in on the arrests on Twitter.

Police said a group of about 50 people violated Mecklenburg County’s stay-at-home order, but one of the protesters said his group was obeying the state’s commands, WBTV reported.

Cities4Life President David Benham, who was arrested, said he did not participate in a “gathering” as the police described it.

He said three members of Cities4Life were offering counseling services outside A Preferred Women’s Health Center, but that other citizens were there to pray for the unborn children.

Benham posted videos of the conversation with the police and the arrest.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cited a state law in defense of their officers’ arrest.

Yet, Mecklenburg County’s stay-at-home order exempts “organizations that provide charitable and social services.”

“You see it right there, public charities providing social services are clearly essential,” Benham said.

Members of LoveLife, a Greensboro-area pro-life group, were also arrested and cited outside the Charlotte abortion clinic.

On March 28, three LoveLife members were arrested and one was cited outside a Greensboro abortion clinic.

They filed a lawsuit in a North Carolina’s US District Court after warning Greensboro officials that their actions were unconstitutional.

