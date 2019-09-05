Texas Rep. Crenshaw Calls Out AOC for Supporting Extreme Gun Law

0

‘Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument?’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, traded barbs via Twitter on Wednesday about gun laws in the United States.

The Twitter feud began after Crenshaw tweeted a news story from ABC 13, according to CBS News.

The 29-year-old socialist Ocasio–Cortez argued that the federal government should mandate background checks for friends who want to lend firearms to each other.

She accused Crenshaw’s friends, without evidence, of being unfit to have a firearm.

Federal law prohibits individuals from lending or selling guns to other individuals who could not otherwise own guns, The Hill reported.

Crenshaw said the so-called Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 would outlaw friend-to-friend firearm transactions unless a background check is completed.

