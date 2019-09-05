Texas Rep. Crenshaw Calls Out AOC for Supporting Extreme Gun Law

‘Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument?’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, traded barbs via Twitter on Wednesday about gun laws in the United States.

The Twitter feud began after Crenshaw tweeted a news story from ABC 13, according to CBS News.

Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment. Side note: With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves. https://t.co/x60mdd1WW1 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

The 29-year-old socialist Ocasio–Cortez argued that the federal government should mandate background checks for friends who want to lend firearms to each other.

She accused Crenshaw’s friends, without evidence, of being unfit to have a firearm.

You are a member of Congress. Why are you “lending” guns to people unsupervised who can’t pass a basic background check? The people you’re giving a gun to have likely abused their spouse or have a violent criminal record, & you may not know it. Why on earth would you do that? https://t.co/TQFjcLQebO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 4, 2019

Federal law prohibits individuals from lending or selling guns to other individuals who could not otherwise own guns, The Hill reported.

Just so I’m clear: you think my friends are domestic abusers/criminals? Seriously that’s your argument? That they can’t pass a background check? Wrong. People lend guns to friends, esp if they don’t own a gun, for self-defense and hunting purposes. This is America outside NYC. https://t.co/wkWPhfi0JB — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 4, 2019

Crenshaw said the so-called Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 would outlaw friend-to-friend firearm transactions unless a background check is completed.