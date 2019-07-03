CRENSHAW: AOC ‘Getting Bolder with Her Lies’ After Outlandish Border Claims

‘This is really dishonest behavior from a member of Congress, and I honestly can’t believe it….’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, for misrepresenting the crisis at the border and deliberately lying about the conditions at migrant detention centers.

Ocasio–Cortez was one of several congressional delegates to visit two detention centers—one in El Paso and another in Clint, Texas.

Afterward, the congresswoman—who previously compared the centers with Nazi concentration camps—made several more shocking claims about the conditions.

Now I’ve seen the inside of these facilities. It’s not just the kids. It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress. I brought it up to their superiors. They said “officers are under stress & act out sometimes.” No accountability. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Ocasio–Cortez—who voted against plans from both the House and Senate to supply more than $4 billion in emergency aid to the facilities—also claimed that detainees were being subjected to torture-like treatment that had nothing to do with funding.

“After I forced myself into a cell w/ women & began speaking to them, one of them described their treatment at the hands of officers as ‘psychological warfare’—waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc.,” she wrote on Twitter. “Tell me what about that is due to a ‘lack of funding?’”

Crenshaw said his factually challenged freshman colleague in the House was grossly exaggerating the conditions.

“It’s sad to see, she’s getting bolder with her lies on this,” he told Fox News’s “The Story.”

“Now she is saying that border patrol agents harassed her and forced migrants to drink out of toilets? This is insanity,” Crenshaw said.

He noted that no other sources appeared to be corroborating Ocasio–Cortez’s accounts.

“Yet, she is using it to try and make her case that we shouldn’t have any enforcement and that we should have open borders,” Crenshaw continued. “This is really dishonest behavior from a member of Congress, and I honestly can’t believe it.”

Ocasio–Cortez went from denying the existence of an immigration crisis to calling border patrol agents Nazis, Crenshaw said.

“First there was no crisis at all. Then it was a ‘manufactured crisis,’ then it was a crisis completely created by Trump, then there were ‘concentration camps,’ then people are Nazis,” he said.

“What they’re really doing is trying to stand on their moral high horse and sling arrows at everybody else while not offering a solution,” he said.