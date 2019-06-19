Creepy Joe Biden Calls Out ‘Beautiful Young Lady’ During Fundraising Event

‘If we don’t change where we’re going right now, we’re in real trouble…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Former Vice President Joe Biden’s creepy behavior toward women hasn’t stopped, even though he promised to be more socially aware of how he interacts with the opposite sex.

At a fundraising event in Manhattan on Tuesday, Biden—the current frontrunner in the Democratic 2020 presidential primary—addressed a “beautiful young lady” in the middle of his speech.

“I want to make sure this beautiful young lady sitting at the end of the bench here lives a life that’s the same as we had a chance to live, because if we don’t change where we’re going right now, we’re in real trouble,” Biden said, according to the Washington Examiner.

“So thank you for giving me a chance to get in the race, thank you for giving me a chance to compete,” he said.

A New York Times reporter at the event wrote that the comment was an “apparent nod to a young girl in the audience.”

Biden came under heavy criticism after several women came forward and accused him of inappropriate touching.

Biden responded and said it was “never my intention” to cause discomfort or offense, describing the awkward handshakes and hugs as “expressions of affection.”

The “open secret” of Biden’s unseemly sexual proclivities—which one former Secret Service agent reportedly referred to as “Weinstein-level stuff”—had garnered some attention during his term as vice president, such as a 2015 “Daily Show” segment mocking it.

However, the behavior it took on new scrutiny in the post-MeToo era as Biden weighed entering the presidential race.

Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state legislator, came forward publicly against Biden, saying he kissed the back of her head and placed his hand on her shoulders as the two of them waited to take the stage at a Las Vegas rally.

“It is completely inappropriate,” Flores said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This is something that we should consider when we’re talking about the background of a person who is considering running for president. For me, it’s disqualifying.”

Biden didn’t apologize for his behavior but did promise to better respect personal space in the future.

“I will … remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women,” he said. “I will fight to build on the work I’ve done in my career to end violence against women and ensure women are treated with the equality they deserve.”