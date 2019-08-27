Senator Urges Action as Renewables Make Electricity Less Reliable, Causing Blackouts

‘Stability is being disrupted by the influx of intermittent power generators…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Climate alarmists insist increasing renewable energy sources will save the planet.

But Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is among a growing number of people warning that expansion can actually degrade dependable electricity delivery.

Cramer, a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, sent a letter to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Neil Chatterjee on Aug. 21 outlining his concerns for the reliability of the nation’s electricity system.

“Today, that stability is being disrupted by the influx of intermittent power generators,” Cramer wrote, referring to wind and solar energy sources.

They have erratic performance because the wind doesn’t always blow, and the sun doesn’t always shine.

As the volume of renewable energy rises on the electric grid, it crowds out traditional fossil fuel-fired and nuclear power plants, whose electricity output is much more consistent and predictable.

“The consequences of inaction could be catastrophic,” Cramer said.

The Daily Caller online magazine reported that the rush to replace coal and nuclear plants with renewable energy could trigger more power outages.

“The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) — an international nonprofit that examines and promotes grid reliability among utility systems in the U.S. and Canada — released its Generation Retirement Scenario on Tuesday,” the Daily Caller said. “In its 44-page report, the regulatory authority found an aggressive rate of coal-fired and nuclear plant retirements risks electric grid reliability.”

In an article analyzing power outages during the polar vortex in 2019, Greentech Media reported: “In extreme temperatures, solar panels can be less efficient than during normal operation. Batteries are also able to store less power. And wind turbines often can’t function in extreme cold, which can ice over blades, or in high winds.”

In extreme cold conditions the wind generally dies down. That creates supply problems for areas served by utilities with a higher penetration of wind power. Wind turbines’ automatic shutoff controls protect the expensive equipment when temperatures plunge to a threshold level. Warming devices are activated, which suck power off the grid, turning wind turbines from a power producer to a consumer.

The Mail on Sunday, a British newspaper, reported problems with renewable power during widespread power outages that hit Great Britain on Aug. 9, even though a significant part of the electricity loss was linked to an offshore wind power plant failing.

The country’s National Grid, which provides electric power transmission to the country, downplayed wind power’s failure in the biggest outage in a decade, the newspaper reported. “Yet in April, National Grid published research warning that using more renewable power sources posed a threat to the network’s ‘stability.’”

In his letter to FERC, Cramer urged Chatterjee to re-examine America’s regulatory framework in light of renewable’s reliability problems.

Chatterjee appears to be willing to explore the matter.

S&P Global Platts, which provides energy information, quoted Chatterjee as hinting in June that FERC could soon “carefully consider what threats the grid should be designed to withstand, [and] what actions we can take” to improve the system.

Chatterjee said the issue demands participation from Regional Transmission Organizations and Independent System Operators that operate electric grids, and from the states.