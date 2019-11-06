Dallas Cowboys Expect Michael Bennett to Stand During Anthem

‘I’m satisfied that, in Michael, we’ve got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Dallas Cowboys expect new defensive end Michael Bennett to stand for the national anthem every game, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Bennett is one of several current NFL players who have continued the controversial anthem protests begun three seasons ago by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Cowboys acquired Bennett in a trade with the New England Patriots last week, amid reports that the troubled lineman was disgruntled with one of the defensive coordinators.

Before the deal was completed, the team and Bennett reached an agreement that he would leave his protests in New England and stand on the sideline for the national anthem from here on out.

“I’m satisfied that, in Michael, we’ve got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys,” said owner Jerry Jones during a radio interview with KRLD-FM.

Bennett was one of the three NFL players who penned a 10-page memo in 2017 asking NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to declare the month of November as the NFL’s social-activism awareness month.

“For us, support means: bear all or part of the weight of; hold up; give assistance to, especially financially; enable to function or act. We need support, collaboration and partnerships to achieve our goal of strengthening the community,” the letter read.

Last year, Bennett released a book titled Things that Make White People Uncomfortable, in which he talks about his political stances on police violence and racism.

“I think the title is a just a title to start a conversation so people want to read,” Bennett said. “I think the book I’m focusing on is issues that I see that are important in America, and that are my view.”

In August, Bennett was detained and later accused Las Vegas police of racial profiling. The police department, however, conducted an investigation and found no evidence of wrongdoing and concluded that the officers had behaved professionally.