Covington Catholic Students Sue Kathy Griffin, Elizabeth Warren

NOTE: Story includes graphic language.

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Attorneys representing eight Covington Catholic students filed a lawsuit on Aug. 2, alleging that public figures including Kathy Griffin and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., made false, defamatory statements about them.

The suit came a week after a federal judge dismissed Nick Sandmann‘s $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post, determining that even though the paper’s statements may have been proven untrue, their reporting accurately relayed the opinions at the time of the far-left activists they interviewed.

In order to win a defamation case (including libel for written words and slander for spoken words), plaintiffs must demonstrate not only that a public statement is materially false and resulted in damages, but also that the offending party knew it to be false or acted with a “reckless disregard of the truth.”

The families of the eight students are suing a dozen public figures in total through the Kentucky state court. However, Sandmann, who was at the center of the January incident, was not included among them, Cincinatti.com reported.

Their lawsuit seeks between $15,000 and $50,000 from each defendant in the lawsuit. If the students win, the total settlement for the case would range between $1.44 million and $4.8 million.

Sandmann’s attorneys are currently litigating two $275 million lawsuits against NBC and CNN.

Citing precedent from The Washington Post‘s case, NBCUniversal filed a motion on July 29 to dismiss Sandmann’s lawsuit against the company.

“The Court dismissed Sandmann’s claims against The Washington Post for several reasons,” NBC’s motion said, according to Cincinatti.com. “Each one of these legal principles apply to NBCUniversal’s reporting on this incident and this Court should reach the same conclusion here.”

The 12 defendants named in the eight students’ suit are:

Rep. Debra Haaland, a congresswoman from New Mexico

Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist and frequent guest on CNN

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a congresswoman from Massachusetts and presidential candidate

Maggie Haberman, a New York Times reporter

Kathy Griffin, an actress

Matthew Dowd, a political consultant and analyst

Reza Aslan, a scholar and author

Kevin Kruse, a history professor at Princeton

Shaun King, an activist

Adam Edelen, a former state auditor of Kentucky

Clara Jeffery, the editor in chief of Mother Jones

Jodi Jacobson, the editor in chief of Rewire News

Warren claimed the boys subjected Nathan Phillips, the Native American man who approached them, to “hateful taunts.”

The boys chanted and “performed a tomahawk chop,” according to Cincinatti.com.

Griffin called the boys “f***ers.” She asked Twitter users to “shame” and dox them.