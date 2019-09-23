Could Trump Win Minnesota Thanks to Disaffected Mining Towns?

‘He supports mining. He’s our guy…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Minnesota mining regions that have traditionally leaned Democrat are beginning to turn to Trump as the administration loosens environmental regulations and thereby boosts economic growth.

Thousands of people are changing their politics, says Robert Vlaisavljevich, the mayor of Eveleth, a small Minnesota mining town.

Even Vlaisavljevich said that he now supports Trump, even though he votes Democrat on state races.

“He’s our guy,” Vlaisavljevich told CNN. “He supports mining. He’s our guy.”

More than ever, the liberal news network reported, blue collar workers feel like they have someone on their side.

Mike Volker, an Eveleth president, said Democrats have “shifted more to the left,” while Republicans “are kind of taking over the party for jobs.”

Trump’s environmental and economic policies have allowed mine workers to hold onto their jobs and increase production, Cecil Roberts, the president of the United Mine Workers for America, told Hill.TV.

And although Trump has rolled back several Obama-era regulations, Roberts said he could do more to help push legislation that would protect coal mine workers.

“What we would love to see here is him to take a position and take that Twitter machine of his out and say to the nation these miners earned these benefits and Congress should move and move right away to protect those benefits,” he said, referring to the proposed American Miners Act, which was introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

These mining districts could be important for Trump in 2020, since he lost Minnesota in 2016 by just 44,000 votes.

“I don’t think by any means this is a locked down Democratic state it used to be,” Cindy Rugely, an associate professor of political science at the University of Minnesota, told CNN.

The Iron Range could be the key to Trump’s reelection, Rugely added.