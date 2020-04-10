Sen. Tom Cotton Wants WHO Chief Investigated for Chinese Corruption

‘I’m disgusted by that kind of threat from some two-bit, third-rate, international bureaucrat…’

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wants an investigation of the World Health Organization’s top official to “find out just how deeply in China’s pocket he is.”

Cotton, a decorated Afghan War veteran, has been a staunch critic of the Chinese Communist Party and the United Nations health agency over their mishandling of the Wuhan coronavirus.

During a Thursday Fox News interview, he singled out WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for his longstanding ties to the CCP.

“He was a cabinet member in Ethiopia when China was investing deeply there and bribing cabinet officials,” Cotton told Ed Henry, host of America’s Newsroom.

“He has a well-known—and frankly, well-deserved—reputation for corruption that’s gone from Ethiopia now to the WHO,” he added.

Tedros has been widely accused of kowtowing to the Chinese government throughout the Wuhan virus outbreak. Many believe he’s helped wage a propaganda campaign on China’s behalf.

On Jan. 14, while the city of Wuhan was engulfed in the super-virus, the WHO backed Chinese authorities in saying there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission.” The assertion was categorically false.

During a Feb. 24 press conference, Tedros praised “China’s bold approach” to the virus, and said China had “changed the course” of the spread of the disease. That turned out to be false, as well.

During a Feb. 27 press conference Tedros advisor Bruce Aylward said, “If I had COVID-19, I’d want to be treated in China.” To date, no one knows the real numbers of infections and deaths in the communist-run country of 1.3 billion people.

China lobbied to elect Tedros to head the WHO. Prior to that, he was the health minister for the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, a violent Marxist regime.

According to Amnesty International, the People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front was responsible for torture, political repression and election fraud. As health minister, Tedros helped cover up three cholera outbreaks—all while China was investing in Ethiopia and donating $200 million to the African Union.

Cotton said President Donald Trump was correct to threaten to withhold WHO funding this week.

“So China spends $42 million and we spend $450 million and everything seems to be China’s way,” Trump said.

Tedros responded by saying world leaders shouldn’t politicize the coronavirus, “if you don’t want to have many more body bags.”

Cotton was unimpressed in the Fox interview. “I’m disgusted by that kind of threat from some two-bit, third-rate, international bureaucrat. That’s why Dr. Tedros needs to be fired,” he said.