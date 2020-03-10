COTTON: Dems Choose Lawyers’ Profits over Public Safety by Blocking Medical Protections

‘They reasonably fear ambulance-chasing lawyers trying to sue them in the future…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Tuesday criticized House Democrats for refusing to extend liability protections to surgical-mask manufacturers that would help ease a shortage driven by fears over the potential of a coronavirus epidemic.

Although Congress passed an $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the potential outbreak, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., scrubbed the mask protections from the final House version.

Democrats have long aligned with pro-litigation groups that stand to gain from the potential lawsuits against medical manufacturers like 3M.

“These are the exact same kind of masks that doctors and nurses currently use; they’re just not suitable for every medical purpose,” Cotton told Fox and Friends.

“But for an airborne illness like this, they’re perfectly suitable,” he continued. “However, they reasonably fear ambulance-chasing lawyers trying to sue them in the future.”

Cotton encouraged his colleagues to take up another bill before Congress adjourns for a spring recess “to make sure that we protect the manufacturers of these masks so our doctors and nurses in the weeks ahead will be able to continue to provide medical care, not just for people with coronavirus, but for anything.”

The panic around an epidemic is likely to hit its crescendo in the coming few weeks as the U.S. awaits to see whether the spread will rise to the hype that the media has generated around it. But regardless, said Cotton, such masks should not be subject to frivolous legal claims that ultimately drive up costs for consumers.

“It is vitally important that we give this kind of legal protection to those manufacturers,” he said. “That we care more for public health and our great doctors and nurses rather than the ambulance-chasing lawyers who have Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in their back pocket.”