COTTON: Corporations Spend Big on Abortion Lobby to Keep Employees Unattached

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., criticized the pro-abortion lobby Wednesday on the Senate floor, arguing that they use private “economic power” to influence the life and death issue.

“These companies want to wield a veto power over the democratic debate and decisions of Arkansans and citizens across our country,” Cotton said.

“They want to force the latest social fashions of the coasts on small towns they would never visit in a million years,” he said. “They want us to betray our deeply held beliefs about life and death, in favor of a specious account of ‘equality.'”

Cotton responded to a corporate pro-abortion campaign that has distributed petitions with the phrase, “Don’t Ban Equality.”

“Equality in the workplace is one of the most important business issues of our time,” the flyer says. “Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, threatens the health, independence and economic stability of our employees and customers. Simply put, it goes against our values, and is bad for business. It impairs our ability…to protect the wellbeing of all the people who keep our businesses thriving day in and out.”

Major companies such as Ben & Jerry’s, Bloomberg, H&M, Yelp, Atlantic Records & Warner Music Group, and Tinder have signed the petition.

Cotton referenced recent abortion bans in states like Georgia, Alabama and Missouri—laws he said are “supported by a large majority of all Americans, more than 70 percent of whom believe unborn babies ought to be protected at or before that stage of pregnancy.”

However, he said corporate interests sought to sway perception of the debate using economic pressure.

“Giant media companies like Disney, Netflix and Warner Media have threatened to cripple Georgia’s film industry if its residents don’t bend the knee and betray their pro-life convictions,” he said.

Cotton said The New York Times ran the pro-abortion advertisement in which they claimed protecting babies is “bad for business.”

“The loudest objections to these pro-life laws haven’t come from the ‘bottom up’—from normal citizens who happen to disagree with one another—but from the ‘top down’: from cultural elites, and increasingly from giant corporations who wield their economic power as a weapon to punish the American people for daring to challenge their pro-abortion extremism,” he said.

Cotton did not introduce or call for new federal protections for the unborn.

He discussed why corporations, which seemingly have no stake in abortion, have entrenched themselves in such a sensitive debate about life and death.

“Perhaps because they want their workers to focus single-mindedly on working—not building a family and raising children,” he said. “All these politically correct CEOs want company men and women, not family men and women. They’ll support your individuality and self-expression just so long as you stay unattached and on the clock.”

He specifically called out &Pizza, a signatory on the pro-abortion ad.

“&Pizza doesn’t even offer paid maternity leave to all its employees—but it does celebrate their ‘oneness’ and ‘individuality,'” Cotton said.

“It’ll even pay employees to get a tattoo of the company logo,” he said. “So if you want to be a walking billboard for your employer, &Pizza will foot the bill. But if you’re pregnant with a child, tough luck.”