Democrat’s Proposal Would Restrict Trump’s Authority to Fire Inspectors General

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Democrats included a provision in their latest $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal that would restrict President Trump’s authority and prevent him from removing inspectors general without notifying Congress.

The proposal, which was unveiled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week, specifically states that Trump would not be allowed to fire inspectors general without giving Congress a 30-day notice and a list of reasons why explaining the removal if it passes, according to The Hill.

Pelosi has not yet said why this provision was included in a coronavirus relief package, but it comes just a few weeks after Trump fired Glenn Fine, the acting Pentagon Inspector General; Christi Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services; and Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community Inspector General who was involved in the Democrats’ impeachment probe.

House Democrats slammed these removals as an “assault,” and proposed legislation in April that would have prevented further “retaliation.”

The legislation hasn’t gone anywhere, and it’s unclear how Senate Republicans will address this new provision.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already warned Democrats that he will not approve any “wish list” items in future coronavirus relief bills.

Trump’s decision to fire the three inspectors general received criticism from some Republicans, too.

In a letter to Trump last month, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and several other GOP lawmakers asked the president to provide a “detailed” written explanation for why he removed Atkinson.

Congress has a “responsibility to confirm that there are clear, substantial reasons for removal,” Grassley said in the letter.

Trump defended his decision to fire Atkinson, calling him a “total disgrace” for helping the Democrats launch an impeachment probe.

The president also explained in a letter to Congress that he was firing Atkinson because he no longer had confidence in Atkinson’s ability to adequately fulfill his position.