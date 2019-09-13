Reps. Demand Answers About Islamic Kids Taught to Sing About Beheadings in Philly

‘We will chop off their heads … We will lead the army of Allah fulfilling His promise, we will subject them to eternal torture…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Two Republican congressmen want answers about an investigation into a radical Islamization program involving Philadelphia children shown on video singing about torture, beheadings and the eradication of Israel.

Reps. Lee Zeldin, R-NY, and Scott Perry, R-Pa., sent a letter Thursday to Rue Landau, executive director of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations, requesting his agency’s investigatory findings.

Zeldin is the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

The congressmen want to know whether the April 17 activities of the Muslim American Society (MAS) captured on Facebook footage demand deeper scrutiny by the Justice Department.

Alarm bells went off after the video surfaced of children singing radical Islamic group anthems in Arabic at the organization’s Islamic Center in Philadelphia.

National Muslim leaders attributed the grisly activity to a mere slip-up in not properly vetting material.

Mosque leaders and the Philadelphia branch of the Council on American–Islamic Relations claimed they were threatened due to backlash over the video. They advised all Islamic institutions to temporarily increase security.

“This video exposed the indoctrination of young children promoting radical Islamic ideology in the United States. That is why we ask for additional information, including the results of your investigation,” Zeldin and Perry said in their letter to Landau.

“MAS was founded as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in America, with several senior Members of the Muslim Brotherhood designated as terrorists,” they wrote.

The Muslim Brotherhood is an international organization that uses force to compel compliance with strict Islamic law. The White House has flirted with the possibility of declaring the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization.

“MAS also shares space with the Al-Hidaya mosque. With over 50 chapters throughout the U.S., it is critical that a thorough investigation is completed detailing how this event occurred, who was responsible for the programming and MAS’ origins,” Zeldin and Perry wrote.

The congressmen were especially disturbed about the children embracing beheadings in the name of Islam. Lyrics included: “We will chop off their heads … We will lead the army of Allah fulfilling His promise, we will subject them to eternal torture.”

The anthem also called for the elimination of Israel with lyrics promoting jihad such as, “We will defend the land of divine guidance with our bodies” and “sacrifice our souls without hesitation,” the letter stated.