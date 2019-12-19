Congressman Calls on FISA Judge to Punish James Comey, Other FBI Liars

‘Considering the serious and real abuses of power uncovered by the inspector general’s report, sanctions … not only would be justified but are necessary…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Following the report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Obama-era FBI abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, presiding FISA Judge Rosemary M. Collyer sharply rebuked the FBI officials involved.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., praised Collyer’s letter, which demanded that the FBI propose reforms by Jan. 10, but he said that the judge should take the additional step of punishing former FBI Director James Comey and other officials.

“We need to be clear. Lawyers who practice in a court are considered ‘officers of the court,’” he said in a press release.

Griffith, a former attorney, said the law-enforcement officials’ calculated efforts to mislead the FISA court provided the legal basis for punitive measures.

“During my career practicing law, I found that sanctions imposed by judges on ‘officers of the court’ engaged in misconduct to be the strongest remedies,” he said. “Such sanctions send a distinct message that misconduct will not be tolerated.”

Among the 17 distinct violations it identified, Horowitz’s report revealed that the FBI lied on warrant applications, withheld exculpatory information, and spied on individuals who had not been accused of a crime.

Griffith argued that judge Collyer’s use of sanctions could discourage federal law enforcement officials in the future from using the FISA process to illegally spy on American citizens and a U.S. presidential campaign.

“The Supreme Court has ruled that federal judges have virtually full power in their courtrooms, so the FISA court has the power to sanction,” he said. “Considering the serious and real abuses of power uncovered by the inspector general’s report, sanctions on the ‘officers of the court’ who perpetrated them not only would be justified but are necessary in order to prevent future abuses.”

Griffith did not indicate the type of sanction that he would prefer, though it appears that the FISA court judge may have the power to impose a financial penalty or jail sentence.

The ongoing criminal investigation in the Justice Department, being led by special prosecutor John Durham, is widely believed to be the conclusive authority into whether top FBI officials acted criminally in their FISA manipulations and other abuses of office.

Horowitz has previously recommended prosecution of Comey’s former deputy director, Andrew McCabe,who allegedly lied to Comey and other investigative officials about leaking classified information to the media.

Horowitz also found that counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, who led the investigations into both President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, had violated the law and FBI policies by leaking classified information.

And Comey, himself, has been implicated in a leak of memos he had drafted about early meetings with Trump, which he secretly stole from the agency and gave to a friend at Columbia University who then relayed them to media contacts.

The DOJ has yet to act on Horowitz’s recommendations, as well as those of former House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who led a congressional investigation into the conspiracy and sent Attorney General William Barr a list of eight criminal referrals in April.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.