James Comey Whines About How Hard It Is to Be Attacked by Trump

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey whined in a new Washington Post op-ed that President Trump’s rhetorical “attacks” do lasting damage to “good people,” including himself.

Comey portrayed himself as a victim, claiming he knows a lot about what it’s like to face Trump’s fury online.

“What’s it like to be personally and publicly attacked by the president of the United States? Like many others in and out of government, I have some experience,” Comey wrote.

“It’s hard on good people, especially those who don’t have savings to fall back on,” he continued, referring to Trump’s sudden decision to fire him. “But the truth is that, in many ways, it is not as hard as you might think, especially as it continues endlessly, leaking power, shrinking its source.”

Trump is a “shrunken, withered figure,” Comey claimed, who spends all his energy attacking those he dislikes online.

As the attacks continue, a “kind of numbness” develops in what he called the “second state” of Trump’s attacks. And as they continue, the “impact diminishes” in the “third stage,” he wrote.

“It no longer feels as though the most powerful human on the planet is after you. It feels as though a strange and slightly sad old guy is yelling at you to get off his lawn, echoed by younger but no less sad people in red hats shouting, ‘Yeah, get off his lawn!’” Comey continued.

Comey then clarified that just because his attacks don’t have a lasting effect, that doesn’t mean Trump “is not dangerous.”

The president is a “impetuous and amoral leader” who “can do great harm, even in shrunken form,” he added.

The “fourth and final stage” of Trump’s attacks is when his victims “fight through our fatigue and contempt for this shrunken, withered figure.”

“Spurred by the danger he poses to our nation and its values, we have to overcome the shock and numbness of earlier stages. We must not look away,” he said.