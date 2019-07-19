Colorado State University Says ‘America’ and ‘American’ Are Offensive Words

‘When these students graduate, they’re in for a rude awakening!’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In its new Inclusive Language Guide, Colorado State University warned students and faculty against using the words “America” and “American,” labeling them offensive.

The guide, compiled by the school’s Inclusive Communications Task Force, lists words and phrases that might offend minority students, and offers suggestions for better, more diverse terms.

The guide is an attempt to help “communicators practice inclusive language and [help] everyone on campus feel welcomed, respected, and valued,” according to Campus Reform.

“America,” “American,” and other patriotic words are listed under the “to avoid” category because such words “erase other cultures and depicts the United States as the dominant American country.” The guide suggests using “U.S. citizen” or “person from the U.S.” instead.

The university also discouraged students and faculty from using gender-specific pronouns and nouns, like “male,” “female,” “ladies and gentlemen,” and “Mr./Mrs./Ms.”

“Male and female refers to biological sex and not gender,” says the guide. “In terms of communication methods (articles, social media, etc.), we very rarely need to identify or know a person’s biological sex and more often are referring to gender.”

CSU said its guide isn’t “an official policy or required practice,” but should be used as a “resource to help our campus community reflect our Principles of Community, particularly inclusion, respect, and social justice.”

Nicole Neily, president of Speech First, told Campus Reform that it doesn’t matter whether the guide is mandatory or not.

“Even though these guidelines are suggested and not mandatory, they place students in the uncomfortable position of reciting politically correct talking points that they may not agree with,” Neily said.

“Words like ‘American,’ ‘male,’ and ‘female’ are used every day by billions of people around the world. When these students graduate, they’re in for a rude awakening!”