Colo. Judge Issues First Denial of ‘Red Flag’ Gun Confiscation Request

‘Red flag laws just allow for harassment of legal gun owners…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A Colorado judge denied a law enforcement request to confiscate a man’s guns—the first confiscation denial since the state’s red-flag laws went into effect on Jan. 1.

Law enforcement asked the judge to grant permission to confiscate a man’s guns after a Limon, Colorado, woman told the police that she was being physically abused by her husband.

The man had threatened her with a handgun, according to a police report.

The Lincoln County judge denied the request, but the reasons for the denial have not been made public.

Lincoln County is, however, considered a 2nd Amendment sanctuary, which means that its residents voted not to honor the state’s red-flag laws.

At least four “extreme risk protection” orders have been filed in courts across the state, according to CBS Denver, and three of them have been approved.

When a judge approves the order, a court hearing is immediately scheduled to determine if the person’s guns should be held for up to 364 days.

But most gun owners oppose the new law.

“Red flag laws just allow for harassment of legal gun owners,” said Colorado resident Jak Gruenberg, adding that the judge’s denial will help “determine exactly where the lines are” and what the government can do to prevent citizens from exercising their 2nd Amendment rights.

Republicans in Oklahoma and Kansas have proposed measures that would prevent their state legislatures from taking up similar red flag laws.

The proposals would also prohibit local city and county governments from enacting such laws, and they would make it a felony for someone to help enforce a gun-confiscation order.

“There’s numerous violations of the Bill of Rights taking place by these red flags laws,” Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Dahm said.