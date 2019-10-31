Disloyal GOP Sens. Collins, McSally Left Out of Trump Fundraising Efforts

Trump ‘has the ability to turn on the money spigot like no one else…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump is rewarding the vulnerable GOP senators who stick by his side during impeachment by helping them raise funds for their re-election bids.

Those who aren’t loyal have been left out of the deal, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who recently refused to vote for a resolution condemning the Democrats’ impeachment efforts.

Collins is one of several Senate Republicans facing a tough race in 2020. A few of the others are Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

However, Gardner, Ernst and Tillis have all voiced their support for Trump during impeachment. As a result, Trump sent out a fundraising appeal to his massive network asking donors to contribute to their re-election campaigns.

“If we don’t post strong fundraising numbers, we won’t be able to defend the President from this baseless Impeachment WITCH HUNT,” the email said, according to Politico.

Trump has urged the Senate GOP to band together and “get tougher and fight,” noting the cohesiveness of the Democratic Party even when presented clear evidence of misconduct. “You never see them break off,” he said.

Even though former Vice President Joe Biden committed roughly the same “quid pro quo” offense as House Democrats have alleged Trump committed in a July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Left and its media allies have adamantly brushed off any culpability for Biden while launching their latest impeachment crusade against Trump.

Collins said she’s not sure how she will vote if articles of impeachment reach the Senate, but has said Trump made a “big mistake” in his phone call with Zelenskiy.

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., was also omitted from the fundraising email.

Although not because she hasn’t sided with Trump on the resolution condemning impeachment, Republicans are frustrated that McSally refuses to exclusively use WinRed, a Trump-endorsed fundraising tool.

“The hard lessons from 2018 were that elections have consequences and it is the president’s party now,” Scott Reed, the senior political strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said, adding that Trump “has the ability to turn on the money spigot like no one else.”